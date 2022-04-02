Heavy showers above 100mm in parts of the island today

April 2, 2022   07:09 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

