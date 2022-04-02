Siddhalepa Group chairman Dr. Victor Hettigoda passes away

Siddhalepa Group chairman Dr. Victor Hettigoda passes away

April 2, 2022   10:30 am

Dr. Victor Hettigoda, the chairman of “Siddhalepa Group” has passed away at the age of 84, family sources told Ada Derana.

Dr. Hettigoda was also conferred “Deshabandu – Class I” in 1990 by then-President Ranasinghe Premadasa, in recognition of his contribution to Ayurveda and the industry.

He has received many national and international awards including a listing among the 50 greatest Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs after the independence.

