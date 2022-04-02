Siddhalepa Group chairman Dr. Victor Hettigoda passes away

Dr. Victor Hettigoda, the chairman of “Siddhalepa Group” has passed away at the age of 84, family sources told Ada Derana.

Dr. Hettigoda was also conferred “Deshabandu – Class I” in 1990 by then-President Ranasinghe Premadasa, in recognition of his contribution to Ayurveda and the industry.

He has received many national and international awards including a listing among the 50 greatest Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs after the independence.