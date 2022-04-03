Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Light showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during the evening or night. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.