Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

April 3, 2022   03:13 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and North-western provinces and in Vauniya, Mannar, Badulla and Galle districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to remove ban on social media

Sri Lanka to remove ban on social media

Sri Lanka to remove ban on social media

Mahanayake Theros issue joint statement on country's situation

Mahanayake Theros issue joint statement on country's situation

55th 'Aluth Sahal Mangallaya'

55th 'Aluth Sahal Mangallaya'

Muslims in Sri Lanka begin fasting month of Ramadan

Muslims in Sri Lanka begin fasting month of Ramadan

Education Ministry takes decision on A/L practical exams

Education Ministry takes decision on A/L practical exams

Queues for fuel continue despite the island-wide curfew

Queues for fuel continue despite the island-wide curfew

Power cuts to reduce considerably in days to come - PUCSL

Power cuts to reduce considerably in days to come - PUCSL

Social media restricted in Sri Lanka amid curfew

Social media restricted in Sri Lanka amid curfew