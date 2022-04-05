Heavy rains above 100mm in five provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Eastern province and in Hambantota district during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 05th - 15th of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (April 05) are Dodanduwa, Akuressa, Ranna, and Hambantota at about 12:13 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on 7th April. The fishing and naval communities operating in the deep sea areas to the Southeast and East of the Island are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive to future weather forecasts.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Met. Department said further.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.