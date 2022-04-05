Speaker calls for special party leaders meeting later today

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has called a special meeting of political party leaders at 2.00 p.m. today (April 05).

Addressing the parliamentary session, the Speaker stated that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the situation that ensued in the parliament after a group of lawmakers representing the government became independent in the House.

A total of 42 Members of the Parliament of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other government-affiliated political parties announced earlier today that they would be sitting independently in the parliament from now on.