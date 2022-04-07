Weather advisory for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts for the period until 10.00 p.m. tonight.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Ampara and Kurunegala districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places, the advisory said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.