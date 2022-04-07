Sri Lanka’s official reserves have declined by 16.1 percent in march, according to central bank data.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says that Sri Lanka’s official reserves dropped from USD 2.3 billion (USD 2,311 million) in February 2022 to USD 1.93 billion (USD 1,939 million) by the end of March.

Of this, the foreign currency reserves have declined from USD 2,026 million to USD 1,724 million within the month of March while this is a drop of 14.9 percent.

Meanwhile the gold reserves which were at USD 98 million has declined to USD 29 million in March, the central bank said. This is drop by around 70 percent.