Showery condition expected to enhance over next few days

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is expected to enhance over most parts of the island during the next few days (from April 08-10), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 15th of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (08th) are Kimbulapitiya, Danowita, Galaha, Marassana Kanda, Damana and Sinnamuhattuvaram at about 12:12 noon.

Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the east of Sri Lanka, winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

The fishing and naval communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive to future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Winds speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.