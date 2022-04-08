Sri Lankan authorities should start in-depth talks with IMF: EU

April 8, 2022   03:25 pm

The European Union, stressing the extreme urgency of the present situation in Sri Lanka, urged the to start in-depth discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the reforms needed to bring the island’s economy back to a sustainable path.

This was conveyed in a joint statement issued by the delegation of the European Union, together with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States (Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Romania) and with the diplomatic missions of Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are pillars of any democratic society, when they remain peaceful, the statement read further.

“We therefore encourage all parties to continue acting with restraint. We consider the end of the state of emergency as a positive step.”

The EU delegation also called on all parties to explore constructive and democratic ways out of the current crisis that has taken its toll on the Sri Lankan people.

