Massive protest underway at Galle Face Green

People from across the country have amassed in large numbers on the road in front of the Galle Face Green today (April 09), to protest against the incumbent government and the president.

Clad in black and holding placards, people, with the majority of them being youths, began to gather there this morning for the planned two-day demonstration.

Meanwhile, vehicles passing by were seen supporting the massive protest - titled “non-partisan people’s struggle” - by honking their horns.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd of university students has arrived in Colombo on the High-Level Road from Wijerama Road to join the protesters at the Galle Face Green.

It is reported that enhanced security measures are in place around the area. Security personnel has been deployed to monitor the demonstration.