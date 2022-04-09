Advisory issued for severe lightning and nearly 100mm rainfall

April 9, 2022   04:11 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in most parts of the island, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory issued today.

Heavy showers of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere too.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

