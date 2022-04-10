SJB to meet opposition leaders to discuss no-confidence motion against govt

SJB to meet opposition leaders to discuss no-confidence motion against govt

April 10, 2022   11:51 am

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government if it fails to provide immediate relief to the people of the island nation adversely impacted by the economic crisis.

“We have decided to bring a no confidence motion against Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he fails to address the country in connection with economic policies. We have called a meeting with all opposition leaders and will take a final decision on it soon,” Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa told ANI.

Further, he said opposition MPs have also discussed that there should be an end to the Executive Presidency and power should be divided in Sri Lanka between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

Earlier, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had said that Sri Lanka must abolish the all-powerful Executive Presidency and strengthen Parliament without paving the way to a similarly dictatorial premiership while ensuring adequate checks and balances.

“For nearly 20 years every leader promised to abolish the Executive Presidency but only strengthened it,” Premadasa said in a strongly-worded speech in parliament on Tuesday reminding the Parliamentarians about the necessity to introduce a new electoral system.

It is pertinent to mention that since the introduction of the presidential system in 1978, every election which ensued was fought on the promise to abolish the presidency. However, once elected all presidents chose to ignore the election promise.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan citizens continue to protest against the current government across the country and have raised demands to sack the President and Prime Minister.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

Source: ANI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CCTV: vehicle rams into expressway toll gate and flees

CCTV: vehicle rams into expressway toll gate and flees

People continue to queue up for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

People continue to queue up for fuel and gas in Sri Lanka

Sajith says SJB has an optimal programme to rebuild the country

Sajith says SJB has an optimal programme to rebuild the country

Protests staged in several parts of the country yesterday

Protests staged in several parts of the country yesterday

Massive protest continues at Galle Face

Massive protest continues at Galle Face

Importers permitted to increase prices of pharmaceutical drugs (English)

Importers permitted to increase prices of pharmaceutical drugs (English)

Massive protest underway at Galle Face Green (English)

Massive protest underway at Galle Face Green (English)