Foreign Minister briefs NAM envoys on current situation

April 10, 2022   03:20 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris met with High Commissioners and Ambassadors of countries in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

“The Foreign Minister briefed the envoys on the current situation in Sri Lanka and responses by the Government.” This included discussion on political and economic aspects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Among other matters discussed were reform to the Prevention of Terrorism legislation, constitutional reform and preparation for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the statement said.

The Ambassador of Egypt, Maged Mosleh, speaking on behalf of the envoys, had appreciated the opportunity for a candid discussion.

