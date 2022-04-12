CBSL announces official US dollar exchange rates

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced the official exchange rates for today (April 06) with Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating further against the US Dollar.

According to Central Bank’s official exchange rates for the day, the selling rate of a US Dollar now stands at Rs. 319.20.

The buying rate of the US dollar is listed as Rs. 329.99.

On Tuesday (April 05), the official selling rate of US Dollar exceeded Rs. 300 mark for the first time in Sri Lankan history.

Meanwhile, several leading licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka have declared their selling rate of USD at Rs. 335.00.