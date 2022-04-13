Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2022

April 13, 2022   11:24 am

The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is celebrated in Sri Lanka tomorrow (April 14).

The New Year which is known as ‘Aluth Avurudha’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil is celebrated by both communities through various rituals and customs.

As per the traditional astrological belief, the sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation. 

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.


Auspicious Times for New Year:

Dawn of the New Year
New Year will dawn at 8.41 a.m. on April 14 (Thursday)

Punya Kaalaya (Inauspicious Time) 
Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time begins at 2.17 a.m. on April 14 (Thursday) and ends at 3.05 p.m. on April 14 (Thursday)

Preparation of Meals
Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 9.05 a.m. on the April 14 (Thursday).
Light the hearth, clad in light golden coloured clothes while facing the direction of east. Prepare milk rice mixed with curd as well as sweetmeats containing Undu flour (Urad).

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking Meals
April 14 (Thursday) at 10.17 a.m. clad in light golden coloured clothes and facing the direction of east

Anointing Oil
April 17 (Sunday) at 7.04 a.m. clad in red and yellow while facing the direction of south

Leaving for Work
April 18 (Monday) at 6051 a.m. clad in white coloured clothes while facing the east when leaving the house

Planting a tree
April 18 (Monday) at 11.16 a.m. clad in while coloured clothes while facing the direction of east

