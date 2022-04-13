Ivory Coast prime minister and government resign

Ivory Coast prime minister and government resign

April 13, 2022   08:42 pm

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government on Wednesday as President Alassane Ouattara plans to slim down the size of the cabinet, Ouattara said on Wednesday.

Ouattara said he would reduce the government to around 30 ministers from the current 41, with new appointments to be made next week to govern the world’s top cocoa producer.

The president is expected to address a joint session of the West African country’s parliament on April 19, a government spokesman told Reuters.

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said during the cabinet meeting at which he accepted the government’s resignation.

“It is imperative to reduce state spending and re-focus on social and security resilience,” he added.

He did not specify which ministerial positions would be cut.

Achi was not immediately available for comment.

At the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said his decision to resign followed the intentions by the president to re-shuffle the government.

“We have given the best of ourselves to execute your vision for 2030,” he told Ouattara.

Achi, 66, was appointed prime minister in March last year.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

