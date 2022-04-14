Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas New Year message

April 14, 2022   10:56 am

In his message to mark the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the government is already putting into action the future plans needed to avoid the hardships people had to face unexpectedly in challenging times.

“Despite the difficult times that exist, we must all work together, as one nation, in harmony,” the Prime Minister said. 

Prime Minister’s message: 

“It is with great pleasure that we greet the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, a proud legacy of Sri Lankans.

“Sinhala and Tamil New Year is a great cultural festival for all of us, symbolizing the hope of overcoming sorrows and attaining happiness.

“The New Year festival, which passes down the historical socio-cultural values based on agriculture from generation to generation, is a reminder of the past connection of the Sinhala and Tamil people.

“Giving priority to auspicious rituals, we all hope to achieve good wishes in the New Year.

“Despite the difficult times that exist, we must all work together, as one nation, in harmony.

“The government is already putting into action the future plans needed to avoid each of the hardships we face unexpectedly in challenging times. I wish you, your family members as well as the entire country a Peaceful and Happy New Year!”

