Rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 35-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.