Stock market temporarily closed next week

Stock market temporarily closed next week

April 16, 2022   11:25 am

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Sri Lanka has directed the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) to temporarily close the stock market for a period of five business days commencing from the 18th of April.

In a statement, the SEC director, Tushara Jayaratne said the Board of Directors of the CSE, by way of a communiqué dated April 15, had called upon the Commission to temporarily close the stock market citing the present situation in the country.

Many other stakeholders of the securities market including the Colombo Stock Brokers Association had also sought the temporary closure of the market on the same grounds, according to the SEC director.

Accordingly, the SEC has carefully considered the grounds that have been adduced by them and has evaluated the impact the present situation in the country could have on the stock market, in particular the ability to conduct an orderly and fair market for trading in securities.

Mr. Jayaratne said the SEC is of the view that it would be in the best interests of investors as well as other market participants if they are afforded an opportunity to have more clarity and understanding of the economic conditions presently prevalent, in order for them to make informed investment decisions.

Therefore, acting in terms of the provisions contained in Section 30 of the Securities and Exchange Commission Act No. 19 of 2021, the SEC has decided to direct the CSE to temporarily close the stock market for a period of five business days commencing from April 18.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Today marks Bak full moon Poya...

Notice for owners of petroleum bowsers

Notice for owners of petroleum bowsers

Special announcement for people arriving in Colombo

Special announcement for people arriving in Colombo

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green

General opinion is that country needs a system change - Duminda Dissanayake

General opinion is that country needs a system change - Duminda Dissanayake

Why continue to hold on to wealth, possessions and power? - Cardinal

Why continue to hold on to wealth, possessions and power? - Cardinal

Bodies of father & 9-year-old son found in water tank at a factory

Bodies of father & 9-year-old son found in water tank at a factory

CPC restricts dispensation of fuel volumes for vehicles (English)

CPC restricts dispensation of fuel volumes for vehicles (English)