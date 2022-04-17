Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

April 17, 2022   07:58 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanturai.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Winds speed can increase up to 35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special discussion held at President's House (English)

Special discussion held at President's House (English)

Special discussion held at President's House (English)

Nepal imposes curbs on luxury good imports as forex reserves dwindle (English)

Nepal imposes curbs on luxury good imports as forex reserves dwindle (English)

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green (English)

Veddah community joins protest at Galle Face Green (English)

Reason for temporarily closure of stock market?

Reason for temporarily closure of stock market?

Special discussion held at President's House

Special discussion held at President's House

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.16

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.16

Power interruption schedule for April 16 and 17

Power interruption schedule for April 16 and 17

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana