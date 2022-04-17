Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanturai.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Winds speed can increase up to 35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.