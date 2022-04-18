Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

April 18, 2022   08:19 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Northern, North-central, Eastern and North-western provinces during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanturai.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

