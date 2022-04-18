USD selling rate jumps to Rs. 340 at several banks

April 18, 2022   10:44 am

Several licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka have declared their selling rate of US dollar at Rs. 340 today (April 18).

The selling rate of US dollar per Sri Lankan Rupee according to the daily exchange rates of several licensed commercial banks is as follows:

BOC - Rs 340.00
People’s Bank - Rs 329.99
Sampath Bank - Rs 340.00
HNB - Rs 340.00
NDB - Rs 335.00
Amana Bank - Rs 340.00

In the wake of the Central Bank’s decision to float the currency, the buying and selling rates of the USD have been fluctuating daily.

On March 07, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced that greater flexibility has been allowed in the exchange rate with immediate effect. However, the Central Bank had said it is of the view that the rate will not exceed Rs. 230 per USD.

