Showers or thundershowers expected in five provinces today

April 19, 2022   07:12 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara and in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The Galle to Hambantota via Matara and in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

