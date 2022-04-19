U.S. envoy calls for transparent probe into Rambukkana shooting

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says a full transparent investigation needs to be conducted into the police shooting, which claimed the life of one individual following a tense situation during a protest staged in Rambukkana.

Taking to her official Twitter account, the U.S. envoy emphasized that the people’s right to peaceful protest must be upheld.

“I am deeply saddened by the horrible news coming out of Rambukkana,” Chung said, condemning any violence, whether against protesters or police.

The U.S. envoy also called for restraint and calm from all sides.