Showers or thundershowers possible in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers possible in parts of the island today

April 20, 2022   07:01 am

Showers or thundershowers are possible at times in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will be experienced in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota District in the evening or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph sea areas around the island. 

Sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo