Showers or thundershowers possible in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers are possible at times in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will be experienced in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota District in the evening or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph sea areas around the island.

Sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.