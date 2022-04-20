World Bank stands ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka

World Bank stands ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka

April 20, 2022   05:30 pm

The World Bank says it is ready to provide emergency support to Sri Lanka and protect the vulnerable people amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in the country.

World Bank Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer said he held talks with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry and Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe in Washington on Tuesday (19).

He said they discussed actions to address the economic crisis, support stabilization and recovery, and protect the vulnerable people in Sri Lanka.

He also said the World Bank is deeply concerned about the impacts of the crisis on the poor and vulnerable and stand ready to provide emergency support for essential medicines and health-related supplies, nutrition, and education.

“Had a good meeting today with Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Ali Sabry and CBSL Governor Weerasinghe, discussed actions to address the economic crisis, support stabilization and recovery, and protect the vulnerable people.”

“We at the World Bank are deeply concerned about the impacts of the crisis on the poor and vulnerable and stand ready to provide emergency support for essential medicines and health-related supplies, nutrition, and education,” he tweeted. 

Finance Minister Sabry and a delegation including the CBSL governor and the Finance Secretary are in the US for the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
 
The Finance Minister also had talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington on Monday.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Weliwatta Road in Dompe under construction for over two years

Weliwatta Road in Dompe under construction for over two years

Galle Face protesters hold silence in tribute to protester killed in shooting

Galle Face protesters hold silence in tribute to protester killed in shooting

Protests against govt and fuel price hike staged across Sri Lanka

Protests against govt and fuel price hike staged across Sri Lanka

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)