Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Easter attack victims

April 21, 2022   12:03 pm

The parliament has observed a minute of silence today (April 21) in remembrance of the victims of the brutal carnage on 2019 Easter Sunday.

The minute of silence was observed following a request made by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, after the commencement of parliamentary proceedings.

Sri Lanka marks one of its darkest days in history today, with the third commemoration of the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks which claimed the lives of more than 260 and injured at least 500 others.

The Opposition Leader suggested this after Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told the House that he has been informed a request to observe a minute of silence cannot be allowed.

The Speaker stated this turning down a request previously made by SJB MP Hector Appuhamy.

