Heavy showers above 100mm expected in five provinces

April 22, 2022   07:35 am

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery conditions will enhance over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, showers may occur in Western and Southern provinces during the morning as well.

Heavy showers above 100mm are expected in parts of Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will be experienced at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Heavy showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers will take place at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 35-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota will be fairly rough and other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

