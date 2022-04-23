Heavy rains above 100mm likely in six provinces including Western

April 23, 2022   07:24 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Heavy showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 35-40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

