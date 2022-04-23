Fruitful technical talks held with Sri Lanka on loan request - IMF

April 23, 2022   10:30 pm

The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff held “fruitful technical discussions” with Sri Lankan authorities on the crisis-wracked country’s request for an IMF-supported loan program this week.

The Fund said in a statement that the discussions included the need for Sri Lanka to implement “a credible and coherent strategy” to restore macroeconoimc stability and to strengthen its social safety net and protect the poor and vulnerable during the current crisis.

“The IMF team welcomed the authorities’ plan to engage in a collaborative dialogue with their creditors,” IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement.

Sri Lanka welcomes investments, financing for sustainability efforts - President (English)

Rambukkana police shooting victim's final rites to be performed today (English)

Listen to the voice of people  Ranil (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.23

Final rites of Rambukkana police shooting victim performed

Listen to the voice of people  Ranil

Will not form a govt with Rajapaksas  Sajith

Minister Naseer Ahamed ousted from SLMC

