Showers expected in most parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere, the Met. department said.

Showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of the Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or north-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.