India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals

India suspends tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals

April 24, 2022   09:40 pm

India has suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a circular for its members.

IATA issued a circular on Wednesday for its member carriers regarding entry into India and said, “Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People’s Republic) are no longer valid.”

It further reads that the nationals of Bhutan, India, Maldives and Nepal, passengers with a residence permit issued by India, passengers with visas or e-visa issued by India are allowed to enter India.

According to the circular, passengers with an overseas citizen of India card or booklet like those who have a Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) card and those with a diplomatic passport are also allowed to enter India.

The IATA also said that tourist visas with a validity of 10 years are no longer valid.

The IATA is a global airlines body with around 290 members that comprise more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.

India has been raising with China the problems of Indian students studying in China who have not been allowed to return to that country citing COVID-19 restrictions.

After talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoped that China will take a non-discriminatory approach to the issue since it involves the future of many young people.

“I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven’t been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people,” Jaishankar said.

These students had to leave their studies in China and come to India when the Covid-19 pandemic began at the beginning of 2020.

Source: ANI

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021

Grand finale of Derana Startup 2021

Elephants dying from hunger at the Horowpathana Detention Center

Elephants dying from hunger at the Horowpathana Detention Center

Easter Sunday attack victims set to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Easter Sunday attack victims set to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Primary school kids in China donate 'pocket money'to help Sri Lankan students

Primary school kids in China donate 'pocket money'to help Sri Lankan students

MPs who became independent sound warning to the govt

MPs who became independent sound warning to the govt

Teachers to go on sick leave strike tomorrow

Teachers to go on sick leave strike tomorrow

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga's request to the police

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga's request to the police