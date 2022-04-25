Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-Central and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.