Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm in several areas today

April 26, 2022   06:57 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

