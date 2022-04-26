Cabinet nod to allow specific sectors of economy to import fuel individually

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to amend the Petroleum Products Act to allow specific sectors of the economy to individually import and use the fuel they require.

The proposal was presented by Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekara.

As fuel is essential for all economic activities in the country, it has been identified that it is appropriate to issue licenses to selected specific sectors of the economy to import and use the fuel they require individually, the Government Information Department said in a statement.

Thereby, the legal draftsman will be advised to draft a bill to amend the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act, No. 33 of 2002, in order to make provisions to issue licence to properly identified parties.