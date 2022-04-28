Heavy rains above 100mm in six provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are expected in parts of Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, North-Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.