Heavy showers expected in many areas later today

Heavy showers expected in many areas later today

April 29, 2022   07:15 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers above 100mm will be experienced in some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Day three of SJB's 'Nidahase Araganaya' protest march (English)

Day three of SJB's 'Nidahase Araganaya' protest march (English)

Day three of SJB's 'Nidahase Araganaya' protest march (English)

Rambukkana shooting: IGP directs CID to act on court order (English)

Rambukkana shooting: IGP directs CID to act on court order (English)

Trade unions from several sectors stage joint strike action (English)

Trade unions from several sectors stage joint strike action (English)

Gas shortages in Sri Lanka showing signs of worsening

Gas shortages in Sri Lanka showing signs of worsening

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.28

No point in the opposition staging protest marches  Palitha Range Bandara

No point in the opposition staging protest marches  Palitha Range Bandara

Trade unions from several sectors stage joint strike action

Trade unions from several sectors stage joint strike action

Galle Face protesters brave the weather as agitation continues

Galle Face protesters brave the weather as agitation continues