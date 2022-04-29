Heavy showers expected in many areas later today

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers above 100mm will be experienced in some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places elsewhere too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 35-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.