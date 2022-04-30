Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm possible in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm will be experienced at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A Few showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

There is a possibility of wind speed increasing in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota from May 01.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.