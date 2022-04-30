Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm possible in several areas today

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm possible in several areas today

April 30, 2022   07:07 am

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm will be experienced at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

A Few showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western province and Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

There is a possibility of wind speed increasing in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota from May 01.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Prices of 60 varieties of medicinal drugs increased

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning

Tense situation reported in front of Temple Trees this morning

Sajith ready to give up opposition leader post anytime

Sajith ready to give up opposition leader post anytime

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.04.29

SJB protest march heads towards Yakkala from Danowita (English)

SJB protest march heads towards Yakkala from Danowita (English)

Former Kegalle SSP remanded over Rambukkana police shooting

Former Kegalle SSP remanded over Rambukkana police shooting

Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana shooting incident (English)

Former Kegalle SSP arrested over Rambukkana shooting incident (English)

President invites all political parties in parliament to form all-party govt (English)

President invites all political parties in parliament to form all-party govt (English)