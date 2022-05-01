Muslims in Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday (May 03), as the new moon has not been sighted today, the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

Accordingly, the 30 days of Ramadan will be completed and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated on Tuesday as the Shawwal crescent moon has not been sighted.

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.

Shawwal means, ‘festival of breaking of the fast.’ Ramadan takes place for four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset.