Prevailing showery conditions expected to continue

Prevailing showery condition in the Western and Southern provinces is expected to continue, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in Western and Southern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Winds speed can be increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

There’s a possibility of increase in wind speed in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The fishing and naval communities are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive to future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.