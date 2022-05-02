Sri Lankas credit line with India extended by $200 million for fuel

Sri Lankas credit line with India extended by $200 million for fuel

May 2, 2022   05:02 pm

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka has extended a credit line with India by $200 million in order to procure emergency fuel stocks, the country’s power and energy minister said on Monday, with four shipments due to arrive in May.

Colombo was also in talks with New Delhi over extending the credit line by an additional $500 million, minister Kanchana Wijesekera told a news conference.

Hit hard by the pandemic and short of revenue after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government imposed steep tax cuts, the island nation is now also critically short of foreign exchange and has approached the International Monetary Fund for an emergency bailout.

Rampant inflation and shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines has led to weeks of sporadically violent protests.

Sri Lanka has used $400 million, on multiple shipments in April, of the $500 million credit line extended by India earlier this year, Wijesekera said. Two fuel shipments will be paid for from the remaining funds in May.

“The Indian credit line was extended by $200 million recently and this will be utilised for four shipments in May. Talks are continuing for a further $500 million with India so in total the credit line will be $1.2 billion,” Wijesekera said.

However, Sri Lanka is still facing payment challenges for fuel imports with the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) owing $235 million for shipments already received, while about $500 million more will be needed to pay for letters of credit maturing over the next six weeks, he added.

Sri Lanka will also need dollars to pay for crude oil shipments to supplement imports from India.

“We have made procurement plans till June but we still need to resolve how to find sufficient amounts of foreign exchange to make payments,” Wijesekera said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Long queues forming near fuel stations in Sri Lanka once again

Long queues forming near fuel stations in Sri Lanka once again

An accomplice of 'Handapangoda Handaya' arrested

An accomplice of 'Handapangoda Handaya' arrested

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ratnapura

'Manudam Mehewara' relief programme in Ratnapura

SJB to handover no-confidence motion to Speaker on Wednesday

SJB to handover no-confidence motion to Speaker on Wednesday

Suspects out on bail over Mirihana incident appear before the CID

Suspects out on bail over Mirihana incident appear before the CID

Protests against the government staged in several areas

Protests against the government staged in several areas

Sri Lankan boxer walks from Giriulla to Galle Face to support protest

Sri Lankan boxer walks from Giriulla to Galle Face to support protest