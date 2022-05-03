Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Winds speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.