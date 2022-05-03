Sri Lanka to receive another grant of CNY 300 million from China

The government of China has decided to provide another grant of Chinese Yuan (CNY) 300 million to Sri Lanka to help in the supply of medicine, food, fuel and other essentials, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement issued today.

The grant comes after a telephone conversation held between Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in late April.

During the earlier phone conversation, Premier Li told PM Rajapaksa, “China feels for Sri Lanka for the difficulties and challenges you face, and we want to do our utmost to provide help to improve the people’s livelihoods in your country.”

Upon learning of this decision, PM Rajapaksa has reiterated Sri Lanka’s gratitude to Premier Li and the Chinese Government for their continued support to Sri Lanka.

This latest grant will bring the total amount of China’s grant aid to CNY 500 million (approximately USD 76 million).