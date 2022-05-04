Fairly heavy rainfall possible in several areas today

May 4, 2022   07:11 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Puttalam district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

