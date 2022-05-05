Fairly heavy rainfall in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy rainfall in parts of the island today

May 5, 2022   07:33 am

Showers or thundershowers will take place at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be experienced in parts of Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may occur at some places.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Puttalam district during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize da

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times and the other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Cardinal Ranjith agrees with opinion of Mahanayake Theros

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka's foreign liquidity reserves critically low, govt planning new budget: Sabry (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Tense situation near Parliament entry road as protesters breach barricades (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Maithripala responds to Wasantha Samarasinghe's allegations (English)

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees

Court issues an order on the protest near Temple Trees

Govt. and opposition politicians react to 'Anura Kumara's files'

Govt. and opposition politicians react to 'Anura Kumara's files'

Another shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka?

Another shortage of fuel in Sri Lanka?