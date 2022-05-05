Schedule for power cuts from May 06 - 08 announced

May 5, 2022   05:21 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request to impose power cuts lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes from the 6th to 8th of May.

Accordingly, the power cuts have been scheduled as follows:

Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – Two hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. / One hour and 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. 

Area CC – Three Hours from 6.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.


See the full schedule below:

