Travel ban imposed on Cabraal extended

Former Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been summoned by to appear before the court on the 23rd of May.

The court also announced that the overseas travel ban imposed on him will be extended until that day.

Mr. Cabraal was previously issued summons to appear in court on May 02. However, he could not make an appearance as May 02 was declared a public holiday by the government.

Attorney-at-Law Jeewantha Jayatilleke appeared for him and stated that he would make preliminary objections regarding the personal complaint.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela after a personal complaint filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon was called back today.

The complaint has been lodged against Mr. Cabraal over allegations made regarding his decisions during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.