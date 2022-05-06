Showers expected in most parts of the island

Showers expected in most parts of the island

May 6, 2022   07:17 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night while fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

CPC still providing fuel subsidies despite incurring losses - Energy Minister (English)

Travel ban imposed on Cabraal extended (English)

Travel ban imposed on Cabraal extended (English)

US ambassador reiterates support for rights of peaceful protests (English)

US ambassador reiterates support for rights of peaceful protests (English)

Siyambalapitiya voted in again as Deputy Speaker of Parliament (English)

Siyambalapitiya voted in again as Deputy Speaker of Parliament (English)

CPC limits dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles (English)

CPC limits dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.05

Dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles limited again

Dispensing fuel volumes to vehicles limited again

Fishermen from Negombo arrive at Galle Face Green protest site

Fishermen from Negombo arrive at Galle Face Green protest site