Showers expected in most parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night while fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.