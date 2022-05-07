Showers expected in several provinces and districts

May 7, 2022   08:14 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

